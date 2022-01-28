GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000.

IEUR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,712. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.