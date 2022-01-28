GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,885. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $103.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09.

