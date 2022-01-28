Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Trims Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 3.7% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 3.75% of Inspired Entertainment worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.