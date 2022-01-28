Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Increases Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Sohu.com accounts for about 2.6% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 44.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $626,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,918. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $646.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

