Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,130,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.47. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

