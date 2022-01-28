Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.36% of Athersys worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

