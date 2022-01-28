Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Raises Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.59. 5,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,905. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

