American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.00-50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.87 billion.
NYSE:AXP opened at $171.90 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.11.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
