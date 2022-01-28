American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.00-50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.87 billion.

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.90 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.11.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

