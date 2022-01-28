Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

