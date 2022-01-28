Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $223.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

