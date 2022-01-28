Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 656,860 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656,860 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $627,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ALB opened at $205.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.95 and a 200 day moving average of $232.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.48.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
