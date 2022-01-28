Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 656,860 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656,860 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $627,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $205.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.95 and a 200 day moving average of $232.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

