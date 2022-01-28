Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 919,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,084,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

