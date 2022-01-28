Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $101,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $526.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.98. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $323.30 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.