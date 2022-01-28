4,000 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.45.

RCL stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

