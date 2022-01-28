Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $263,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $460.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

