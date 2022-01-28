Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.37 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

