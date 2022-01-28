iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.