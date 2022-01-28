Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.01.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.73. 315,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,094,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

