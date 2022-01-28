Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up about 2.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Alcoa worth $72,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE AA traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

