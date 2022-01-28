Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 5.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $138,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 12,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

