Fourthstone LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,017 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INBK. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

