HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,301 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 5.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $821,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $231.29. 31,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,651. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.96 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.57 and a 200-day moving average of $246.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

