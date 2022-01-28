Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $337.43 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744,073 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 2.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in US Foods were worth $337,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of USFD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 24,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,320. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 227.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

