FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 263.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the period. FVCBankcorp accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.42% of FVCBankcorp worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 23,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,383. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

