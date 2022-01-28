Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $115,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average of $249.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

