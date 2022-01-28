Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AN stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.