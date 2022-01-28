Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,866 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

DFS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.