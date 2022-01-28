Fourthstone LLC Trims Stock Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Fourthstone LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,047 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

