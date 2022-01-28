Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Shares Purchased by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia National Bankshares accounts for 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.14% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $298,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $7,697,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $209,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:VABK traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

