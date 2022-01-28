Prosight Management LP Purchases 116,544 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 78.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,544 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.