Lodge Hill Capital LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 5.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 273,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

