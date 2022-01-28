Prosight Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,761 shares during the quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics comprises about 3.6% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

