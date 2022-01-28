Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

