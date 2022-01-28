O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $634.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $669.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

