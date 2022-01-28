Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

