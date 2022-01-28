First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%.
FCBC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $552.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $36.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
