First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%.

FCBC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $552.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $36.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

