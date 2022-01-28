First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%.

FCBC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 36.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

