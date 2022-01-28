First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.50. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 36.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.