Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,245. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

