Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $54.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.