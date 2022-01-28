Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 645.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $206.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.