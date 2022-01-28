Fort L.P. Acquires 3,849 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

