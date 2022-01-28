Johns Hopkins University Buys Shares of 16,956 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Dada Nexus comprises 0.0% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 19,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

