-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.