Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 10,878 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Atomera makes up 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atomera were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atomera by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATOM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,311. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.38. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

