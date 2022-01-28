Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 6818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

