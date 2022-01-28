Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.24

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 10080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -120.28, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

