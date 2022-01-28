Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.79

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 7876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

