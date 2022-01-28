Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.