The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 4.5%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.74. 13,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,078,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 153.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 164.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

